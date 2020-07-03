1,000 in private hospitals, many paying from their pocket

At least 1,000 patients have managed to secure admission in private hospitals in Bengaluru on their own, although BBMP is in charge of identifying vacant beds and shifting patients to respective hospitals. With BBMP struggling to cope with the surge in cases and failing in its duty to ferry patients to hospitals, many are coughing up huge sums of money for treatment.

Last month, the government mandated that it will foot the bill of patients referred to private hospitals by public authorities, but patients’ woes have been aggravated by the government’s failure to seal a deal with private hospitals on issues of bed-sharing and treatment cost.

TusharGirinath, head of the taskforce set up to hospitalise Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru, said close to 2,600 of them are availing treatment in government hospitals. “There are 1,000 patients in private hospitals and a majority of them got admitted on their own. We are collating the data now. There are 436 patients in the Covid Care Centre at Haj Bhavan and 173 at Sri SriRavishankar Ashram. The two GKVK campuses house 1,100 beds for asymptomatic patients,” he said.

Multiple instances of Covid-19 patients doing the rounds of many hospitals seeking admission and BBMP not responding to their plight have come to light. One patient died at the door of Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, while another suspected patient died in front of Bowring hospital after 18 hospitals shut their doors on him.

On Thursday, a 35-year-old performing artist and kidney patient requiring dialysis, who had tested positive on June 1, managed to find a bed after waiting from more than 24 hours to be picked up by BBMP. “Through some contacts, he got a bed in ManipalNorthside Hospital, Malleswaram. Only after he told BBMP officials that he had got a bed, an ambulance was sent to ferry him from his house near Yediyur. He’s paying for his treatment on his own,” claimed his relatives.

On complaints that the Palike was delaying ferrying patients to hospitals, Tushar claimed the problem was the other way around. “While BBMP gets a list of Covid positive patients, the infected are also getting to know of their positive status. In multiple cases, when BBMP officials reached out to them with ambulance, they were already in hospitals. This is a sheer waste of time and effort for the Palike,” he said.

Meanwhile, teams of officials from BWSSB and Bescom are visiting private hospitals to collate data on availability of beds. Private hospitals, however, say many beds are occupied by asymptomatic patients, who don’t need hospitalisation.