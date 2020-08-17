1000 acres land earmarked for developing industrial area in Chintamani: Dr.K.Sudhakar

Chikkaballapur: A whopping 1000 acres land has been earmarked in Chintamani to develop industrial area in the taluk, said district in-charge Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar. Speaking here after inauguration of 30 KM road constriction works at a cost of Rs.18 Crore at various villages in Chintamani taluk.

The Minister said that Chintamani is being developed as economical and Educational hub. 1000 acre industrial area will be developed here. Many industries have already agreed to establish industries here. This will be a major industrial hub in the coming days providing lakhs of employment to local youths, the Minister said. He also spoke about establishing new educational institutions at Chintamani based on the current demand of courses.

Earlier the minister visited Shri Yoginarayana temple in Kaivara and sought blessings of Shri Tatayya. Chintamani MLA and former Dy-speaker of legislative assembly Shri Krishna Reddy, Kolar MP Shri Muniswamy and others were present during his visit.

Details of Road construction works flagged off by the Minister on Monday