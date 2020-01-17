10% Women Face Sexual Harassment At Workplace

According to a report compiled by Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabhodhan Kendra, at least ten per cent of the working women population faces sexual harassment at the workplace, and most of them do not have internal complaint committees.

Put together over the last two years, this report was published and inaugurated by Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor and Shashikala Wanjari, vice-chancellor SNDT Women’s University, on Monday at Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir. While it pointed out the stats related to sexual harassment, the ‘Status of Women in India report’ also highlighted other concerns such as 37.14 per cent women in India face health issues, where the highest number is 44 per cent with Arthritis,” a leading national daily reported.

Maneesha Kothekar, project director of the report, said, “It was found that 44.8 women are employed in different fields, and 10 per cent women face sexual harassment at the workplace. The face issues such as no crèche, no canteen, no transportation, no restroom and no washroom facilities provided to them.”

“There are many fact-findings of this report in which we have carried out 26 different studies. We interviewed women from all walks of life which include working women, women in politics, women Sadhvis from different religions, women in Naxalite areas and also women in borderline districts of Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal. The reason behind this survey was to know the current situation of women in India and look for a solution. Structured interviews took place, and a lot of effort was put into it.” she added.

The report also found that 23 per cent of women get married before 18. Whereas 78 per cent women in Jammu and Kashmir are insecure due to cross-border firing and shelling, and 39 per cent women in West Bengal feel insecure due to communal violence, hooliganism, and torture stemming from religious unrest.

The number of women surveyed who have an Aadhar card is 90.6, and close to 80 per cent of women have opened bank accounts.

What is sexual harassment?

In simple words, sexual harassment at workplace is an act or a pattern of behaviour that compromises physical, emotional or financial safety and security of a woman worker. Legally speaking, sexual harassment includes such unwelcome sexually determined behaviour as:

a) physical contact and advances;

b) a demand or request for sexual favours;

c) sexually coloured remarks;

d) showing pornography;

e) any other unwelcome physical verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature.

Sexual harassment is also understood to have taken place if a victim has reasonable apprehension of facing humiliation, and health and safety problem at the place of her work.

If the employer or the co-workers by any action or words or gesture create a hostile environment for a woman worker, it amounts to sexual harassment.

The 2013 Act has also defined a quid pro quo arrangement undermining the consent of the aggrieved woman employee as sexual harassment. This is a significant clause as it removes the oft-referred defence by the accused that the act was consensual in exchange for some favour. The authority of the aggressor has been taken into account under this provision.

Under the law, physical contact between the aggressor and the victim is not required for the occurrence of sexual harassment. Verbal abuses, lewd jokes, sexual gestures, sharing of pornographic material, spreading rumours to tarnish reputation or any other act that creates a hostile work environment constitutes sexual harassment.

The law and the Vishakha guidelines don’t put a restriction of time period for lodging a complaint of sexual harassment.

A person found guilty of sexual harassment at workplace may be sent to prison for three years under modified IPC Section 354.

In cases of rape, the maximum punishment is decided in accordance of Section 376 – life imprisonment except when victim dies or is left in vegetative state.