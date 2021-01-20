10 Day exhibition at Chitrakala Parishath from January 22

On 26th January Republic day, join and get your hands on Drum Jamming led by south India’s famous band “Swahaa – Music for all” and also enjoy other music and dance performances between 12 Noon to 7 PM

/Here is an excellent news for art lovers. “Indian Craft Collective” by folklore artists is being held between 22nd Jan to 31st Jan 2021, a 10 day exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. The exhibition is curated to present 75 craftsmen, 100 stalls from all over the country and is intended to promote regional crafts.

Indian craft collective is an authentic exhibition cum sale to display indigenous art forms. Come, take home a piece of heritage by shopping artistries like Block print sarees, Bidriwares, Antique furniture’s, tribal jewelry, Rajasthan metal ware, Kolhapur Chappals, Authentic Kashmir shawls and sarees, handicrafts from Kutch and much more.

The 10 day show has workshops like pottery, decoupage, lath Bangle making etc., being conducted on each day ranging from traditional to contemporary craft. On 26th January republic day, join us and get your hands on Drum Jamming led by south India’s famous band “Swahaa – Music for all” and also enjoy other music and dance performances between 12 Noon to 7 PM.

Come & Support “Make in India” and leave a message through a Signature campaign and put the smile back on Indian artisans.

For more information, please call 7349317577

EVENT: INDIAN CRACT COLLECTIVE, COME TAKE HOME HERITAGE DATE: FROM JANUARY 22nd TO 31st, 2021

VENUE: KARNATAKA CHITRAKALA PARISHATH. KUMARA KRUPA ROAD

TIME: MORNING 10 AM TO 8 PM