1 killed, 4 injured in Iraq’s bomb blast

IBC News Bureau December 26, 2019
Baghdad

A civilian was killed and four others sustained injuries after a booby-trapped motorcycle detonated near a soccer field in Iraq’s capital city of Baghdad on Wednesday, an Interior Ministry official said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Sadr City neighbourhood in eastern Baghdad, the official told Xinhua news agency. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Further details are awaited.

IBC News Bureau

