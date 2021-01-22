1.38L people inoculated in state, no casualty reported: Minister Sudhakar

1,38,656 people have been inoculated in the state, side effect has appeared in some, but there is no causality said Health Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar. He was speaking to the media here on Friday.

Covi-shield has been administered to 1,36,882 and Covaxin to 1,774 people. 2-3.5% people have developed some sort of side effect. 8,47,908 lakh people have registered for vaccination in the first phase. Out of which 3,27,201 are government health warriors and 4,45,389 are private health warriors. Today we will be receiving another 1,46,240 doses of Covaxin said the Minister.

Some people have hesitations to take vaccine due to rumours, vaccine will keep the disease away. We have a big challenge of vaccinating 1.5 crore to 2 crore people in the state said Dr.Sudhakar.

Clarifying on cabinet rejig Dr.Sudhakar said that, matter will be discussed with CM. Earlier it was difficult to manage the pandemic as Health and Medical Education departments were handled by different ministers. Covid was controlled well after merging both Health & Medical Education departments. We have to provide vaccination to more people with the coordination of both the departments. Administrative issues should not be a hurdle in this world’s largest vaccination drive. Therefore, I will request the CM to allocate both the departments to a single person said the Minister.

We are honestly working to strengthen CM. It was a political suicidal attempt to resign from a party and join BJP. I won the Chikkaballapur seat increasing the vote share of the party from 3% to a victory margin of 35,000 votes. Similarly, MTB Nagaraj was a minister who resigned having faith on me. It’s my duty to protect all my colleagues said Dr.Sudhakar. It’s the prerogative of the CM to allocate the Ministry. Being a member of the cabinet I am working to bring good name for the government and the party, he added. Justifying his statement Dr.Sudhakar said that, portfolio should have been allocated by considering the experts opinion and the ongoing vaccination drive, same will be conveyed to CM, he said.

Gelatin is being used excessively in mining industry. This is causing cracking of walls in the nearby houses. Mining department officials are well aware of it. Police should investigate carefully and take action against the defaulters. Innocent people should not be victims of such acts, said the Minister.

Clarifying the Tumkur incident Dr.Sudhakar said that the Doctor in Tumkur has already taken the vaccine and when asked for a photograph later, she posed for it, there is no need of exaggerating the issue, he said.